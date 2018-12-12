Podcast: Specialized & Ohlins' Engineers Talk Data Acquisition for Bike Setup & More

Words Chris Hall : Photo Courtesy of Ohlins
On this week’s episode of the podcast, we talk Data Acquisition with two of the top engineers in the industry, Jason Chamberlain from Specialized and Torkel Sintorn from Ohlins. We discuss how data has been used to help design better bikes, how it’s used today by people like Loic Bruni to get their bike set up for ultimate performance, and where data acquisition might be heading in the future. As well as all that, there’s some suspension set up tips from these two super experienced engineers. Give it a listen using the player above.
