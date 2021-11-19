TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Podcast: Dean Lucas on Getting a Private Jet Home from World Cups
Nov 19, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Getting back to Australia after the World Cup season finished was no joke for Dean Lucas. His flight home ended up costing more than $10,000.
Listen to the full three-hour Gypsy Tales podcast below.
Posted In:
Interviews
Dean Lucas
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
134340 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
110223 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
45969 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
42709 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
42131 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
39059 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
38229 views
Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park Ransacked & Robbed
38103 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007061
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment