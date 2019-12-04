Podcast: DH & Enduro Racer Emyr Davies Discusses the Impact of Multiple Concussions

Emyr has had a few crashes during his career but, now understand how serious head injuries can be

Emyr Davies is a professional downhill and enduro rider from Llanberis, Wales. Emyr has been racing the downhill World Cup circuit since 2008 and has certainly lived the privateer life to the max.This episode of The HKT Podcast contains some crazy stories from Emyr's life both on, and off the bike. We discuss what it was like to have a prime time TV show made about his first season on the World Cup circuit, growing up in a rural part of Wales and the pressures that come with racing around the world. In 2016 Emyr suffered two consecutive concussions which resulted in some mental health problems, he has now since been on a journey to heal his brain and raise awareness about the dangers of riding after head trauma.