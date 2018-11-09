INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Olly Wilkins Talks About Digging, Naming Features & Rampage Adventures

Nov 9, 2018
by HKT Products Ltd  

For episode number 060 of The HKT Podcast we are joined by regular guest Olly Wilkins. Olly just returned from a 10 day trip to Red Bull Rampage, Utah where he and Ben Deakin made up the digging team for Brendan Fairclough. We sat down to chat about their adventures, the equipment needed to spend hours upon hours digging in the Utah sun, hair transplants, naming features after Hollywood actors and anything and everything in-between.

Cyclist in mountains showing peace sign like a smiley tourist.

You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!

Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

