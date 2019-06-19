INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Duncan Shaw on the Evolution of Drop and Roll, Street Trials & Media

Jun 19, 2019
by HKT Products Ltd  


Duncan Shaw is a professional street trials rider from Inverness, Scotland. On this episode, Duncan describes how he first discovered trials and the scene that later flourished in his hometown. We also go on to hear how the now World renowned Drop And Roll Tour came to existence, Duncan's views on the evolution of media in the bike industry along with much more... Enjoy!

Duncan and Danny met at a young age doing shows with The Clan. Later they went on to form The Drop And Roll Tour which showcases riding from the World's best riders including Ali Clarkson and Fabio Wibmer.
