Podcast: Ed Masters on Privateer Life and Combining World Cup and EWS Racing

#6. Eddie Masters: Work Hard Play Hard
Eddie Masters has established himself as one of the most well rounded mountain bikers out there. Slumming it as a privateer in a Van all the way to a World Enduro MTB win. He is managing to be competitive at downhill all while taking his first win at a World Enduro. He is one of the most fun, charismatic and carefree riders on the circuit but don't let that attitude fool you into how hard he trains and works at his craft.
