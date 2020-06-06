Podcast: Ed Masters on Privateer Life and Combining World Cup and EWS Racing

Jun 6, 2020
by Andrew Neethling  
Moving the Needle Podcast Episode 6

#6. Eddie Masters: Work Hard Play Hard

Eddie Masters has established himself as one of the most well rounded mountain bikers out there. Slumming it as a privateer in a Van all the way to a World Enduro MTB win. He is managing to be competitive at downhill all while taking his first win at a World Enduro. He is one of the most fun, charismatic and carefree riders on the circuit but don't let that attitude fool you into how hard he trains and works at his craft.


Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Posted In:
Podcasts Ed Masters


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
129673 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
94265 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
69528 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
56751 views
Tech Briefing: Tools, Green Initiatives, Inexpensive Bikes & More - June 2020
48840 views
Video: Forbidden Bike Co. Announce Complete Druid Builds & 3 New Frame Colors
37228 views
The Matchup: 2020 Norco Optic or Sight? - Trail Bike vs All-Mountain Bike
36285 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
31563 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008439
Mobile Version of Website