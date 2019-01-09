INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Eddie Masters on His Approach to Life, His 2018 Season & More

Jan 9, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Boris Beyer

Words Chris Hall : Photo Boris Beyer


This week on the Downtime Podcast, we talk to another one of the sports biggest characters, Eddie Masters. We chat about his approach to life, his racing career so far, what it's like being a team manager, what helped him get to the podium in 2018 and much more. So sit back, hit play, and enjoy this wide-ranging chat with Eddie Masters. As it's the start of 2019, why not let us know who you'd like to hear from, or what you'd like to hear about in the comments below and we'll see what we can do for you!

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/eddie-masters/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

