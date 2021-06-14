Podcast: Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally Talk All Things Leogang World Cup

Jun 14, 2021
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes

The World Cup season has started in Leogang, Austria and what a race it was. I’m joined by Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally to go behind the scenes in Leogang and get stuck into the detail of what went on. What has Troy changed on his bike? What’s going on with that new Commencal? Who are the danger men and women this season? We cover it all. So sit back, hit play and give this Leogang post-race show a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/leogang-2021/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast.

Posted In:
Podcasts Eliot Jackson Neko Mulally Leogang World Cup Dh 2021


1 Comment

  1 0
 Thanks for sharing this @pinkbike It was so good to be back chatting racing with Eliot and Neko, I hope everyone enjoyed the race and enjoys listening to this too. What a race!!

