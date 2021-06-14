Podcast: Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally Talk All Things Leogang World Cup

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
The World Cup season has started in Leogang, Austria and what a race it was. I’m joined by Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally to go behind the scenes in Leogang and get stuck into the detail of what went on. What has Troy changed on his bike? What’s going on with that new Commencal? Who are the danger men and women this season? We cover it all. So sit back, hit play and give this Leogang post-race show a listen.
You can also listen by searching for 'Downtime Podcast' on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
.
