Podcast: Emil Johansson Talks Overcoming Adversity To Get Back To The Top

Apr 20, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  
Credit RedBull content pol

The latest episode of The HKT Podcast features Swedish slopestyle phenom Emil Johansson. During this episode we take a deep dive into Emil's incredible rise to fame and, the difficulties he has faced on his journey. We discuss how he first got interested in mountain biking and some of the unique ways he had to learn his craft inside a freezing cold warehouse, Emil tells the story of how he was surprised to become a RedBull athlete, his struggles overcoming autoimmune disease and what it has taken to get back to the top step of the podium.

I really hope you all enjoy this episode and a big thank you to Emil for being so open and honest throughout the conversation.

If you prefer, you can watch the entire podcast here on YouTube

Emil Johansson Nicholi Rogatkin and Erik Fedko celebrate on podium at Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship 2020 Stop 1 in Rotorua New Zealand on March 07 2020
Emil took home slopestyle gold at the first stop of the Crankworx world tour this year in Rotorua, New Zealand

Photo credit: RedBull Content Pool & Boris Beyer

Posted In:
Podcasts Emil Johansson


