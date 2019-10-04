Podcast: End of Season Catch Up with Eddie Masters

Words Chris Hall: Photo Red Bull Content Pool / Bartek Wolinski
This week it’s time for a catch up with the double threat himself, Eddie Masters. Eddie has had an amazing season in both downhill and enduro, taking his first EWS win. We sat down for a catch up a couple of weeks ago at Hardline to find out more about how his season went, including how he’s getting on with the injury that he sustained in Northstar, and what it takes to be at the top in DH and Enduro these days. Use the player above to give it a listen.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/eddie-masters-2019/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
1 Comment
I hope everyone enjoys hearing from Eddie. Can you get too much Eddie Masters?
Post a Comment