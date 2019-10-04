Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Podcast: End of Season Catch Up with Eddie Masters

Oct 4, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Edward Masters performs at UCI DH World Cup in Maribor Slovenia on April 28th 2019 Bartek Wolinski Red Bull Content Pool AP-1Z62AF4TW2511 Usage for editorial use only

Words Chris Hall: Photo Red Bull Content Pool / Bartek Wolinski


This week it’s time for a catch up with the double threat himself, Eddie Masters. Eddie has had an amazing season in both downhill and enduro, taking his first EWS win. We sat down for a catch up a couple of weeks ago at Hardline to find out more about how his season went, including how he’s getting on with the injury that he sustained in Northstar, and what it takes to be at the top in DH and Enduro these days. Use the player above to give it a listen.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/eddie-masters-2019/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Eddie Masters Downtime Podcast


1 Comment

  • 4 0
 Thanks for sharing @pinkbike !!

I hope everyone enjoys hearing from Eddie. Can you get too much Eddie Masters?

