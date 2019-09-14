Podcast: Enduro's Rising Start Matt Stuttard On Huge Injuries & Privateer Life

Words Chris Hall : Photo Sven Martin
This week I’m joined by one of Enduro’s rising stars, Matt Stuttard. After a huge crash in 2017 where he was told he may never ride a bike again, Matt has worked his way back up the field. With a solid 2019 season so far he is currently ranked 17th in the overall, even though he is racing as a privateer. We sat down to find out more about Matt’s story, and just what it takes to break through in World Enduro these days.
