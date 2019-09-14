Podcast: Enduro's Rising Start Matt Stuttard On Huge Injuries & Privateer Life

Sep 14, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Sven Martin

Words Chris Hall : Photo Sven Martin


This week I’m joined by one of Enduro’s rising stars, Matt Stuttard. After a huge crash in 2017 where he was told he may never ride a bike again, Matt has worked his way back up the field. With a solid 2019 season so far he is currently ranked 17th in the overall, even though he is racing as a privateer. We sat down to find out more about Matt’s story, and just what it takes to break through in World Enduro these days.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/matt-stuttard/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I met Matt and Howard in Pamporovo in Bulgaria at a European DH championship round when he was still concentrating on downhill.. both Matt and his dad are totally committed.. and i have followed Matts progress ever since.... This lad has skills, and obviously the minerals to get to the top, and to consider his horrific injury and recovery, definitely the commitment is still there... If his success could be a reflection of what is possible, 17th in the world as a privateer is enormous, imagine where he could be with full team support.... Keep going Matt, it will come.. and teams looking in, how much more does the lad need to prove ?
  • 3 0
 Enduro's rising "start"?

