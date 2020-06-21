Podcast: Ethan Nell Talks About Growing Up In Utah, Competing at Rampage and More

Words Chris Hall : Photo Ale Di Lullo
This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Ethan Nell. Growing up in Utah and with a love of riding two wheels on dirt, it’s not surprising that Ethan saw Red Bull Rampage at a young age and was inspired. Ethan has gone on to take 3rd place at his first ever Rampage and back that up with 3rd the following year too. Join us for a chat about his background in Moto and his journey to the Rampage podium. Find out more about his bike set up, and what goes into putting together a line on those infamous cliffs. It never ceases to amaze me what these guys can do on a bike, and it was super interesting to chat to Ethan and find out more about what goes into it, so hit play below and give this episode a listen.
