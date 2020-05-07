Podcast: Fabien Barel Talks Mullet Bikes, Tyre Inserts, Data Acquisition and More

Words Chris Hall : Photo Boris Beyer
It took us a while, but here is the part two to my conversation with Fabien Barel (listen to part one here
). Last time we spoke we covered the more emotional and psychological side of mountain biking, so this time I thought we should get technical. Fabien has always been a rider who likes to get into the detail of things, and so when you ask his opinion on something, you know that it’s been well researched and thought out. We talk about how far ahead of the game they were with the Sunn team in the 90s, and why that level of technological progression wasn’t seen for a while during the 2000s. We get Fabien’s thoughts on longer geometry, mixed wheel size bikes, and tyre insert too. So if you want some technical insight then you need to hit play below and give this episode a listen.
