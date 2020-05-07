Podcast: Fabien Barel Talks Mullet Bikes, Tyre Inserts, Data Acquisition and More

May 7, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Boris Beyer

Words Chris Hall : Photo Boris Beyer

It took us a while, but here is the part two to my conversation with Fabien Barel (listen to part one here). Last time we spoke we covered the more emotional and psychological side of mountain biking, so this time I thought we should get technical. Fabien has always been a rider who likes to get into the detail of things, and so when you ask his opinion on something, you know that it’s been well researched and thought out. We talk about how far ahead of the game they were with the Sunn team in the 90s, and why that level of technological progression wasn’t seen for a while during the 2000s. We get Fabien’s thoughts on longer geometry, mixed wheel size bikes, and tyre insert too. So if you want some technical insight then you need to hit play below and give this episode a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/fabien-barel-part2/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast or YouTube.

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 But honestly when I see the people on my local trails, most of them are having issues with cornering and not with keeping the bike in a straigt line over roots and rocks. However they always seek for longer bikes. I can see this myself, when I am taking my XL YT tues (that I really enjoy for bikepark and downhill racetracks) on the local trails: I am only focussed on cornering. The stuff in between the courners gets sucked up by the suspension and is kinda boring, since the bikes does everything and I am not coming out of the corner fast enough that it could be challenging. I would never wan't my enduro bike to be like that. Why buy a super long bike and then cut the corners because they are too tight?!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for sharing this @pinkbike I hope everyone enjoys some tech chat with Fab!
  • 2 0
 Fabien Barel! Definitely going to listen to this one!
  • 2 0
 Always worth listening to Fabien!
  • 2 0
 @downtimepodcast: Weeee!
  • 2 0
 Troy Brosnan on a full 29er?! Thats a spoiler
  • 1 0
 I have always said tyre inserts were snake oil.

#trustfabien

