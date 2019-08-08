Podcast: Fabien Barel's Philosophical Approach to Racing

Aug 8, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
This week, I’m joined by Fabien Barel. I grew up watching Fabien race, so when I got the chance to sit down with him at the Les Gets World Cup, I was super excited. We sat down after hours in the Canyon pits and chatted about a more philosophical approach to racing and life in general. We hear Fabien’s thoughts on the importance of passion, how he tries to instill that in the Canyon team, and we touch on his 5 pillars of riding. I love the way Fabien thinks about things, and we were a little short of time… so part 2 will follow in the near future. If you’ve got any questions for Fabien then leave them in the comments below and we’ll try and address them in part 2.

