Podcast: Fort William Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
Fort William 2019 was a cruel mistress, leaving many top riders battered and bruised even before the racing began. With heavy winds and rain for most of the weekend, it required a positive approach to end the weekend on a high. So for the first time ever, here is our first in-person post-race show with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally, where we find out more about what went on during the weekend, both on and off the track.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/fortwilliam2019
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
2 Comments
Post a Comment