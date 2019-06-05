USER GENERATED

Podcast: Fort William Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

Jun 5, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes


Fort William 2019 was a cruel mistress, leaving many top riders battered and bruised even before the racing began. With heavy winds and rain for most of the weekend, it required a positive approach to end the weekend on a high. So for the first time ever, here is our first in-person post-race show with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally, where we find out more about what went on during the weekend, both on and off the track.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/fortwilliam2019 and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
131533 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
101946 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
97937 views
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
97805 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
65738 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
57585 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
52955 views
Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
47865 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 I've been looking for a some good mtb podcasts, cheers!
  • + 1
 Thanks @Try-To-Be-Positive-My-Dude I hope you enjoy listening. Let me know what you think!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026262
Mobile Version of Website