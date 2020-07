Credit : Sven Martin#11. Martin Soderstrom: The highs and lows of professional action sportsMartin Soderstrom burst onto the dirt jump and slopestyle mountain bike scene with early success. He experienced all the high and lows with big wins and big injuries. The friendly Swede struggled personally with the pressure of the sport and expectations on him. He speaks out about these challenges and deciding to walk away from the competitive side of the sport.