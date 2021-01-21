Podcast: 'Freeride MTB Almost Cost Me My Life' - Matt Macduff

Jan 21, 2021
by Andrew Neethling  
Matt Macduff Loop of Doom

by andrewneethling
Views: 612    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

@juliengrimard pic

Matt Macduff is one of the most creative freeride mountain bikers of the modern day. Matt set out to build and ride what he coined the Loop of Doom. It did not go as planned and he nearly died in a horrific crash. Matt has not only recovered but reflected on the event and came out stronger as a person and rider. We chat about so many topics including the crash,  the ego and how one can manage it, his drive to try do what no rider as ever done before, his career now and much more. 


Don't miss his new edit here : https://www.pinkbike.com/news/must-watch-matt-macduffs-title-edit-is-technical-innovative-and-mind-blowing.html

Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Posted In:
Interviews Andrew Neethling Matt Macduff


Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
62283 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
60565 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
56862 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55068 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
43442 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
42301 views
‘I Started Seeing the Good in Life’ - What Do Mountain Biking’s New ‘Pandemic Riders’ Think of the Sport so Far?
40070 views
Slack Randoms: Kangaroo Headbutts, Skiers vs Snowboarders & Cannondale Raven Guitars
36900 views

8 Comments

  • 4 0
 Macduff was always one of my biggest inspirations as a mountain biker. And since his loop of doom accident he's become one of my biggest inspirations on life.
  • 2 2
 Does anyone have the video of him attempting the loop, every video I have found cuts off just as he goes into the loop...
  • 1 1
 Reading with pictures? Old school. Shame.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007887
Mobile Version of Website