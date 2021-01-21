Podcast: 'Freeride MTB Almost Cost Me My Life' - Matt Macduff

@juliengrimard pic
Matt Macduff is one of the most creative freeride mountain bikers of the modern day. Matt set out to build and ride what he coined the Loop of Doom. It did not go as planned and he nearly died in a horrific crash
. Matt has not only recovered but reflected on the event and came out stronger as a person and rider. We chat about so many topics including the crash, the ego and how one can manage it, his drive to try do what no rider as ever done before, his career now and much more.
Don't miss his new edit here : https://www.pinkbike.com/news/must-watch-matt-macduffs-title-edit-is-technical-innovative-and-mind-blowing.html
Also available on Apple Podcasts
/ Spotify
