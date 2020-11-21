Podcast: From Defying Death to Extreme Endurance Cycling with Grant Lottering

Nov 21, 2020
by Andrew Neethling  
Surviving death to extreme endurance cyclist

Views: 533    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



#22. Grant Lottering: Defying Death to extreme endurance Cyclist all while astonishing doctors

Extreme Endurance Cyclist and Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador, Grant Lottering’s remarkable comeback from being medically dead on 21 July 2013 to conquering the French Alps, Pyrenees and now South Africa continues to astonish the medical profession and audiences alike. Grant joins the show to recount that horrific day and how it changed his life but for the better. We dig into how strong the mind is and finding one's purpose. This one is so inspirational I was at a loss for words. Check out https://grantlottering.com for more and to follow along.

Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

 Wow. What a Inspiring story. Makes me realize that I can push myself.

