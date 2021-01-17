Podcast: Gary Fisher On Bringing Mountain Biking to the Masses

Words Chris Hall : Photo Dan Milner
Gary Fisher is one of mountain biking’s founding fathers and was very much responsible for bringing mountain biking to the masses. Gary grew up with cycling in his veins, and this passion took him on a crazy path through road racing, free love, LSD, and popularising the mountain bike around the world. We sat down for a wide ranging chat to find out more about Gary’s story. We discuss the early days, the growth of our sport, bringing 29ers to production, his dress sense, Gary’s thoughts on the future and much more. So hit play below and listen to this episode with Gary Fisher.
