Podcast: Gee & Dan Atherton, Tracy Moseley & Katy Winton Chat at the Kendal Mountain Festival

Nov 19, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo courtesy of Trek Bicycles

Words Chris Hall : Photo courtesy of Trek Bicycles


This week on the podcast, we've got something a little different for you, as we take you behind the scenes at the Kendal Mountain Festival 'Bike Night'. I got the chance to attend the festival, and sit down for a chat with Festival Director, Steve Scott, Bike Night's main man, Ben Gerrish, and bike night stars Tracy Moseley, Katy Winton, and Gee & Dan Atherton. We cover many things, including doping in EWS and what New Year's resolutions they would give to our listeners! If you're based in the UK and haven't been to Kendal Mountain Festival before, then you really should. It is an amazing place to see some of action sports biggest names, hear amazing stories, and to get inspired for your next adventure. So hit play and join me in catching up with some of the fastest riders on the planet.

