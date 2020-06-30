Podcast: Gee Atherton Shares His Thoughts on the Proposed UCI DH Schedule

Jun 30, 2020
by Andrew Neethling  
Sven Martin Pic


Gee Atherton is easily one of the most successful MTB Downhillers of his time. The 2-time World Champion catches up with the show to discuss the newly released UCI schedule and his injury.
He is excited about the potential of the new format. Racing will look to resume in Lenzerheide, SUI on 5-6 Sep 2020. What will racing look like with some rounds hosting 2 races in the same week?




Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Posted In:
Podcasts Andrew Neethling Gee Atherton


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Can’t wait for racing to start !
It may be different but hey it’s still racing ????

