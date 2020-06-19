Podcast: Gee Atherton Talks Racing & a Decade of Fort William

Jun 19, 2020
by George Thompson  

This weekend, some of the biggest stars on the World Cup race scene will come together for a unique event on Red Bull TV, ‘A decade of Fort William’ & joining George Thompson & Jack Reading on this episode of the Making Up The Numbers podcast is one of those stars, 2 x World Champion & 2010 World Cup Overall Champion, Gee Atherton.



Making Up The Numbers Podcast is available on Spotify or any podcast app, or visit https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers.

Follow us on Instagram & Facebook




Regions in Article
Fort William

Posted In:
Podcasts Gee Atherton DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
82292 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
76666 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
56889 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
31144 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
30081 views
Everesting the North Shore - No Chamois, No Gloves, No Worries
28822 views
Revenue Round Up: Strong Signs for the Bike Industry Following a Surge in Cycling Sales
27184 views
Review: Ride Concepts Vice Flat Pedal Shoe are "Different Grippy"
26499 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Gee...........

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008765
Mobile Version of Website