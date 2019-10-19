Podcast: Greg Minnaar - A Lifetime at the Top

Oct 18, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
This week I’m sitting down for a chat with the GOAT himself, Greg Minnaar. We talk about his early career with teams like Animal Orange, Global Racing and Honda. Find out a bit about that amazing looking Honda bike and what the project was like to be a part of. We also chat about Greg’s more recent performances from the last few years, and how he plans to approach taking the title fight to Loic and Amaury in 2020. This guy has been at the top of the sport for nearly 20 years, has battled multiple generations of top riders, and shows no signs of slowing down! Hit play to find out more about him.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/greg-minnaar/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Interviews Stories Podcasts Greg Minnaar


 He is the James Bond of DH MTB, class personified. What a dominant competitor. He’s the bridge between the old Syndicate and the new school. Wishing to see him take an overall or World Champs next season!
 He's so smooth, it looks like he's going slow, until he blasts by you.

