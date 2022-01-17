close
Podcast: Greg Minnaar Chats About The Syndicate's New Riders & Changes for 2022

Jan 16, 2022
by LWMag  

Following the exciting announcement of the “new” Santa Cruz Syndicate factory Downhill Mountain Bike team, we catch up with Greg Minnaar to get some insight into the new additions and changes.

This year sees the addition of Jackson Goldstone (Junior), Laurie Greenland (Elite Men) and Nina Hoffmann (Elite Women) to the team, joining the current World Champion Greg Minnaar, and team coach Steve Peat. A solid crew indeed! Another big change to the team is that all riders will be riding for Fox Racing.

A new look, a new team – definitely an exciting year ahead for the Syndicate.

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I'd listen to Greg describe what he ate for breakfast TBH.

