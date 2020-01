Podcast: How to Shred Until You're 70

Words Chris Hall : Photo Dave PriceThis week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Ben from The Strength Factory to find out what you can be doing now to give yourself the best possible chance of being able to shred when you’re 70. Ben talks about the ‘physical pension’ and his views on the seven pension pots that you need to be paying into on a regular basis, posture, mobility, movement & balance, play, strength & power, aerobic/cardiovascular fitness and finally, sleep, nutrition & wellness. We chat through what it takes to set yourself up well for later life, so this is well worth a listen if you want to be a healthy older human. Hit play below to find out more.You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/shred-till-70/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast