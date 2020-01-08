Podcast: How to Shred Until You're 70

Jan 8, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  

Words Chris Hall : Photo Dave Price

This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Ben from The Strength Factory to find out what you can be doing now to give yourself the best possible chance of being able to shred when you’re 70. Ben talks about the ‘physical pension’ and his views on the seven pension pots that you need to be paying into on a regular basis, posture, mobility, movement & balance, play, strength & power, aerobic/cardiovascular fitness and finally, sleep, nutrition & wellness. We chat through what it takes to set yourself up well for later life, so this is well worth a listen if you want to be a healthy older human. Hit play below to find out more.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/shred-till-70/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Downtime Podcast


112 Comments

  • 51 0
 great podcast myself and my wife are 54 years young we ride every week and go gym minimum twice a week I think its a massive mental thing as well with older guys ''I'm to old to do that its a young persons hobby''... we have just booked to go to Morzine for the first time in July you don't get a second go at life no re run enjoy every second
  • 6 0
 that's awesome @brett23 you're going to have a great time in Morzine!!
  • 2 0
 Hey @brett23 that is great to hear mate. I hope you have a great time in Morzine.
  • 10 0
 Umm, you know, 54 yo isn't old, just saying.
  • 3 0
 You will loooooove Morzine!
  • 5 0
 @nurseben:
You are absolutely correct i don’t see myself as old just getting on a bit
  • 3 0
 @glasvagas:
Cheers can’t wait wife’s a bit apprehensive but that’s to be expected
  • 3 0
 @brett23: When I was there for the first time last year, I witnessed a family of 4 trying the trails on their first day. A few meters down the first trail and the "wife" was shouting angrily, "you never told me it was going to be like this". Made my holiday that.
  • 2 0
 @glasvagas:
Priceless lol yep I won’t show her this thread lol
  • 6 0
 Never stop moving.
  • 2 0
 Morzine will blow you away, if you need any advice or info check out the guys at MTB BEDS, you can see loads of track check go pro videos, lift opening dates and much more. www.mtbbeds.com Happy shredding and stay strong!
  • 1 0
 @chacou: In every sense!
  • 1 0
 Turned 50 this year and heading to Retallak. Yeeewww!!!
  • 31 1
 Well 69 so far so good, my head tells me I'm 18, so no obstacles
  • 4 0
 nice one @Publicanus
  • 2 0
 That's rad. What's your secret?
  • 10 1
 Which head?
  • 2 0
 @Bomadics: hahaha
  • 3 0
 @MTB-Strength-Factory: I bet it's the same secret as my Grandfather who kept riding well into late seventies, give no shits. He kept riding right up until the day he broke is neck, tripping over a f*cking picnic table.
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: RIP. Sounds like an absolute legend.
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: Savage.
  • 13 0
 Really interesting listen....I'm 64 and still shredding..I've always been in good shape due to the fact I was working 2 physically demanding jobs most of my life and still fitting in my daily cardio/mobility exercises BUT as I have gotten older there is one significant factor that is most important...9 hours of sleep ...I use to live off 5 and I now know this did not help me achieve my peak performance...however I'm retired now and plan on riding for many years to come....hope the young crowd takes your advice..cheers Smile
  • 2 0
 That's awesome mate. I hope you keep on riding until you are 94 at least. Let me know if you ever need any advice or a programme to keep you on the straight and narrow! Ben
  • 2 0
 Good to hear @markz I'm about to lose most of my sleep with our first baby arriving, but I"ll be doing my best to get back to a decent amount as quickly as possible! Keep on shredding!
  • 12 1
 Thanks for sharing this @pinkbike I really hope people get something out of listening!
  • 3 0
 You need to interview Richard Cunningham. Perfect timing with his retirement.
  • 1 0
 @betorac: I'd love to, anyone know how to get in touch with him????
  • 1 0
 @downtimepodcast: I would just send @RichardCunningham or @brianpark a PM
  • 1 0
 @betorac: will do!
  • 6 0
 Hey, it's Ben here from the podcast.
If you have any questions about the podcast or the Complete MTB Programme then drop them in the comments below and I'll get back to you ASAP. Cheers. I hope you enjoy it....

Complete MTB Programme - Trail/Enduro
thestrengthfactory.uk/complete-mtb-programme-trail-end-2

Complete MTB Programme - DH
thestrengthfactory.uk/complete-mtb-programme-downhill-2

Ben
  • 1 0
 Hi Ben,

Great podcast.

Any links anywhere to a quick guide for pre and post ride stretches/warm ups?

Thank you
  • 1 0
 @jlawie: Hey buddy, I don't think I have anything on my channel at the moment actually. Sorry. I'll put it on the 2020 to-do list.
  • 1 0
 @MTB-Strength-Factory:

No need to apologise.

Mid 30s now and quickly starting to realised how much I need to do this!
  • 7 0
 Will definitely check out ... I'm 53, who had a widowmaker at 38, and am still tearing shit up! I ride when it's hot, cold, rainy, dark, whatever. Don't take one second for granted - time is priceless.
  • 1 0
 Well said @tubbnation
  • 1 0
 Amen! Hope you enjoy it.
  • 5 0
 Awesome podcast- really thought provoking and informative. I guess in a marketing led era when we are all being sold the dream of the next shiny bit of kit we forget the most important component- our body! See you in Whistler shredding A line laps in 2050
  • 2 0
 For sure, Whistler 2050 sounds good to me @halfpressure see you there!
  • 1 0
 Cheers @halfpressure I'll see you on the lift!
  • 5 0
 Such a good listen, I have been with the strength factory programme for 3 seasons now not only is Ben an awesome coach but his programmes have helped me to attain my best results. Bring on 2020 ????
  • 2 0
 thanks @legend114
  • 3 0
 I started mountain biking 2 years ago at 50. I've since collected a commuter bike, a hard tail, a fat bike for the winter and a full squish is coming in the spring. And a broken collar bone from not having a clue what I was doing 4 months after getting my first mountain bike. I used the info from some of the previous Downtime podcasts in my rehab and I'm stronger and fitter now than I've ever been. I absolutely plan to be biking at 70 plus. Even at 52 a real program matters - riding, stretching, gym work, skill development and cross training. Good stuff! P2k.
  • 2 0
 Thanks @akaye it's awesome to hear that previous podcasts have been useful for your rehab, it makes all the hard work well worth it when I read things like that. Glad that mountain biking has got you hooked!
  • 3 0
 I hope that I can make it that far while riding hard. I know I'll be riding for the rest of my life, but riding hard is another matter. Injuries take longer to heal. You're more likely to be injured. It's rough.

As my father-in-law always says, "Getting old isn't for the weak."
  • 2 0
 Your father in law is wise. Being strong and mobile 'may' reduce risk of injury and people with improved cardiovascular health and greater muscle mass usually heal better too, so the ball is in your court.
  • 3 0
 52 in a couple of months, means 50 years of riding bikes for me! Half a century...wow! Just had a talk with a guy who watched me doing trials(26) -J hop onto wall, gapped onto picinic table, 180 back hop off- then a voice behind me says, "You can get pretty hurt doing that", I turn around and say, "Only if you don't know what your doing", his open mouth face was amazing, "Hey... your not a kid!", and this was from a guy in his early thirties. I get this all the time. "What's your secret" he says."Cuz your'e doin something right". I first told him Heroin, but he didn't buy it! I said "I ride everyday, I stretch before and after every ride, and watching what I eat has been a huge help. Age is just a number of days you've been here, believe your age and you'll feel it. I'm still 29 and holding.....", and then I manualled off into the skatepark, where the comments really fly...dang kids!
  • 1 0
 @lancifer that is rad mate. I manual down my road after every ride. My neighbours think it's weird.
  • 1 0
 @MTB-Strength-Factory: Ride on brutha! I do the exact same thing! I'm the "wheellie guy" (really a manual) of my 'hood. Most neighbors know me now, so not so many stares. A few weeks ago, the 'new' neighbor yelled "show-off" at me, so after I completed my down-street manual into my drive way, I just turned and told him, "Hey...don't flatter yourself , I ride like this FOR ME,... not you"! Now he just waves, if I look at him. Poor bastard doesn't ride...
  • 3 0
 My mum is still riding at 80 (on an ebike ) still comes out for 20km off road rides with us! She’s climbed, mountain walked and skied her whole life as well as biked and has just taken up circuit training twice a week too! I guess she’s living on a bloody good “pension”! Bloody hope I’ve got her genes..
  • 2 0
 I started mountain biking 2 years ago at 50. Since then I've collected a commuter bike, a hard tail, a fat bike so I can keep riding through the winter and a full suspension is coming in the spring. I also collected a badly broken collar bone ( 4 months after buying my first mountain bike from not having a clue what I was doing. I used a lot of info from previous Downtime podcasts in my rehab and was back on a bike in 2 months. I'm now stronger and fitter than I was before my crash. MTB specific fitness plans work! I definitely plan to be biking at 70 plus. Good stuff!

P2k.

P2k.
  • 2 0
 Double post. Oops.
  • 1 0
 That's awesome mate, and a great bike collection. I think Fat Bikes are acceptable in snowy places! haha Have a look at the programme then if you like. It'll keep you going over the dark winter months and when spring and the new bike arrives, you will be flying. Let me know if you have any questions. Cheers, Ben
  • 2 0
 @akaye: we forgive you, you're old Wink
  • 2 0
 Just two awesome to tell everyone once Wink
  • 2 0
 @arrowheadrush: Too right! Two teenage kids don't help with my memory either!
  • 2 0
 Yep, eating healthy and exercising is the fountain of youth. You are paying your dues deeply, if you eat poorly and don't exercise. It only gets worse the older you get and get much harder it is to get back in to health. You have to put in the time and effort to be healthy. The whole body positivity movement is ridiculous. It just supports being unhealthy and living a life of more health problems.Many times people don't regret their decisions until it is too late and complications start to happen.
  • 2 0
 Amen brother. Too many people only start the health kick AFTER they have a health scare and often it is too late.
  • 2 0
 One thing that often gets overlooked in long-term fitness and health planning is time. Whether it's spending 2-hours driving the commute, hours everyday chasing or spending time with kids, or merely seasonal changes in weather or sunlight, it can be really hard to find time to either A) ride or B) workout. I think it can be all too easy for college kids, shop bros, remote workers, the self-employed, or independently wealthy to say "oh yea just ride every day" but not all of us have that kind of time. Especially when we're trying to get 8 hours of sleep every night and work 8-hours a day.
  • 2 0
 Bang on @PHeller that's why it's so important to be effective and efficient with any training that you are doing, so you keep that physical pension topped up, get everything done that you need to do, and still find some time to ride. I think the modern world is depriving us of time, and it's a battle to make sure we find enough of it to do what needs doing to live good healthy lives. Not easy for sure!
  • 1 0
 @downtimepodcast: one thing I keep looking for is a collection of 45 minute workouts. Squats (and all variety of squats) are pretty much the gold standard for riders, so I always try to do them at the gym....which is rarely.
  • 2 0
 @PHeller: this is not a sales pitch for Ben's programme, but I have been doing his workouts and they are around that sort of length (if you're not sitting around on your phone between sets!). I'm generally in the gym around an hour as I try and do a good mobility/warm-up, but the main workouts fit into 45mins.
  • 4 0
 My wife has been prattling on for the last 10 years that I'm too old to ride (I'm 45 this year).

I'll show her this article - it's bound to piss her right off!!
  • 2 0
 @Mfro you are just at the start of a long riding career!
  • 2 0
 Great listen Ben! Continue to enjoy training with you in the gym and working towards races and events through the season. Really valuable podcast and views which I’m in complete agree with. I’ll be passing it onto a few friends of various ages. I think those in their 20-30 and even 40s often neglect themselves in pursuit of a career/the pub and maybe don’t care for them self enough. When’s the book out?! See you Tuesday for another good session. Hutch
  • 2 0
 I’ve been working with @mtb-strength-factory for a few years and have never ridden faster or stronger (I’m over 40 now). You can prolong your MTB enjoyment into old age if you take care of yourself in the right way. Just riding your bike doesn’t do it after a certain age: specific attention as prescribed by Ben P is where it’s at ????????????????????????
  • 2 0
 Thanks @downtimepodcast , another good listen. Just caught up on the Bernard Kerr episode which was interesting in light of his recent failure to be able to race Anaheim.

People make sure you subscribe to this podcast channel, there's great content every week.
  • 2 0
 thanks @razor I appreciate your support!
  • 1 0
 Ben is a ledge. I trained with him and he not only made me faster but he’s such a positive guy to be around he was good for my approach to riding and life in general.

Look forward to listening to this, love a good downtime podcast and Ben always has interesting things to say.
  • 1 0
 Cheers dude.
  • 1 0
 Really enjoyed this podcast Ben, even got the thumbs up from the family and the more I read, watch and listen to your content and program materials the more it sinks in. Can't wait till I can follow it 100% as the results will be I'm even better. It's been a worthwhile investment of time and I like the idea that asides from good form, it doesn't have to be perfect - every session complete so it's realistic with "life" but getting better and enjoying each new block of training coming through. Hope I can pass this onto my boy and instill those good habits rather than trying to learn it all 35+. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 @dukemasterpro that is great to hear mate. I'm stoked on your progress and commitment.
  • 1 0
 I’ve been training with Ben for 4 years or so - he takes his athletes seriously but the environment he encourages is super fun: I’d never choose to head to a gym off my own back! Made a big difference to my riding and he’s a top bloke, too. Great podcast, mate ????
  • 1 0
 Yeah!!!! See you next week Mark.
  • 1 0
 I'm 58 yo old, have had a bunch of knee operations (there is no cartilage left in my right knee, and very little in the left), I have osteoarthritis, and I mountain bike several times a week (except for Jan and Feb, where weather means I have to road bike or ride the spin bike). I've added some core training into the mix, and I honestly feel better than I did 8 years ago when I was in the middle of a biking hiatus. Heck, truth be told, in some ways I feel better than I have in fifteen or twenty years! Still a lot of work to do to make sure I can be riding ten years from now, but that's the goal!
  • 2 0
 Yes I listened to it yesterday, good one. Still reeling from ben's 9pm bedtime though! I'm doing some soul searching about my unnecessary late nights now
  • 2 0
 Sleep is king! I feel so much better since I've improved my sleep.
  • 2 0
 @fingerbangextreme best nickname on Pinkbike?
  • 1 0
 When I raced as Pro XC racer, I would get 10-11hrs asleep per night, made a huge difference in results. Beileive it 100% as a key to ride late in life.
  • 3 2
 @downtimepodcast: talking about 70yr olds, reach out to Griff Wigley running a site Mountain Bike Geezer. He’s awesome, can huck and jump well and has some good trials moves Smile
  • 1 0
 thanks @WAKIdesigns
  • 2 0
 @WAKIdesigns I just followed him. He looks rad. Thanks mate.
I always look forward to your input on the PB Forum! ????
  • 2 0
 Yes Ben! My mum is 70 today and she’s definitely not been paying into her pension so hopefully I’ll learn from her mistakes????
  • 1 0
 It's never too late. Get her down the pump track!
  • 4 0
 No retreat, no surrender.
  • 2 0
 I started playing golf so that I could have a way to stay active as I get older. It’s the complete opposite of mountain biking but it keeps you moving.
  • 1 0
 @sriracha as long as it makes you happy and keeps you moving.
  • 3 0
 Awesome listen - a good advice from Ben ????
  • 3 0
 Those ???? We’re meant to be a knuckles emoji!
  • 2 0
 ha ha, thanks @wideopenmag
  • 3 1
 Now go and ask Richard Cunningham if he did all the stuff that Ben (and his business) promotes!
  • 5 0
 I'd be interested to know how @richardcunningham stays in shape.
  • 1 0
 Great podcast, great content! And timely...I’m refocusing now on getting my fitness back for longer term health, and this had some great info and insights. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Awesome to hear @Silverstrange I'm glad it was useful!
  • 2 0
 Interesting idea on the fitness 'pension' - makes me think I really need to get some payments in!
  • 1 0
 Yeah it definitely got me thinking about looking after myself better.
  • 1 0
 Hey @E9G you can take the first step with my online programme if you like. There's a discount code on the podcast as well! Or just drop me a line for some general advice.
thestrengthfactory.uk/complete-mtb-programme-trail-end-2
Cheers
Ben
  • 2 0
 Good listen coach! From a coach across the pond who shares your knowledge and passion!
  • 1 0
 Thanks bro!
  • 3 0
 69 in two weeks, I've had a bike since age 3. Motivation hasn't faded yet.
  • 3 0
 Just shred, surely.
  • 1 0
 If you're genetically lucky then you may get away with that.
  • 4 0
 Hey @headshot it's Ben here from the podcast.
I've been doing this for some time now and have heard the 'just ride more' argument many times, but the reality is that for most people they can't just ride more. Maybe in RSA where you are, you can ride all year but we only get about 8.5 hours of decent daylight here at the moment! Have a listen to the podcast and let me know your thoughts. Cheers bru.
  • 2 0
 50's and progressing at whistler!
  • 1 0
 Happy Days @bdcain
  • 2 0
 I ride with a 73 year old and he schools me on the climbs!
  • 1 0
 Awesome - got any photos or does he have an Instagram? What's his secret?
  • 1 0
 @MTB-Strength-Factory: He jogs every morning and rides his bike every afternoon. He participated in the BC epic 1000 last year here is a local news article about it www.merrittherald.com/merritt-rider-sets-record-in-cross-province-race
  • 2 0
 yeah guys!! 50 is the new 30 :-) chuuurs!
  • 1 0
 @stefnewcal maybe we should call it 'shred till you're 100?' instead then!
  • 1 0
 I’m 5o and all I do is downhill, I use the “ I’m too old” speech to get out of pedaling.
  • 1 0
 Perfect podcast to start listening to at 4:00 am
  • 1 0
 Early bird catches the ear worm.....

Post a Comment



