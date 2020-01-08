Podcast: How to Shred Until You're 70

Words Chris Hall : Photo Dave Price
This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Ben from The Strength Factory
to find out what you can be doing now to give yourself the best possible chance of being able to shred when you’re 70. Ben talks about the ‘physical pension’ and his views on the seven pension pots that you need to be paying into on a regular basis, posture, mobility, movement & balance, play, strength & power, aerobic/cardiovascular fitness and finally, sleep, nutrition & wellness. We chat through what it takes to set yourself up well for later life, so this is well worth a listen if you want to be a healthy older human. Hit play below to find out more.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/shred-till-70/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
Great podcast.
Any links anywhere to a quick guide for pre and post ride stretches/warm ups?
Mid 30s now and quickly starting to realised how much I need to do this!
As my father-in-law always says, "Getting old isn't for the weak."
People make sure you subscribe to this podcast channel, there's great content every week.
Look forward to listening to this, love a good downtime podcast and Ben always has interesting things to say.
I always look forward to your input on the PB Forum! ????
thestrengthfactory.uk/complete-mtb-programme-trail-end-2
I've been doing this for some time now and have heard the 'just ride more' argument many times, but the reality is that for most people they can't just ride more. Maybe in RSA where you are, you can ride all year but we only get about 8.5 hours of decent daylight here at the moment! Have a listen to the podcast and let me know your thoughts. Cheers bru.
