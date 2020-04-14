Podcast: How to Survive & Thrive On Lockdown With Jonny from Fit4Racing

Words Chris Hall
Can we come out of lockdown better than we went in? Jonny from Fit4Racing believes that we can, and shares how in this bonus episode of the Downtime Podcast. We cover scheduling, strength and conditioning, mental health, cardio, mobility, core, Netflix and more. I hope you're all doing ok, and managing to stay positive during these challenging times, and that this episode gives you something to think about and work on. Hit play below and give it a listen.
If you want to watch the mobility flow video that we discuss in the episode, which is perfect to do at home, then here it is.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/fit4racing-lockdown/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
