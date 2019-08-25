Podcast: Iago Garay on Turning Pro The Unconventional Way

Iago catapulted into the mainstream after this Nomad video shoot // The Air Jordan of MTB?

Words: Davi Birks // Photos: Sven Martin & Cal JelleyIago Garay is one of the original riders on the Enduro World Series and one of the industries most likeable characters. He turned professional around 2015 after stepping in to help shoot the Santa Cruz Nomad launch video in Chile. Fast forward four years and he now rides for the Santa Cruz SRAM enduro team alongside Mark Scott.On this episode, we discuss his unconventional route to becoming a full-time professional rider, travelling the world on a budget, what the future of enduro looks like in his eyes and the inspiration behind his unique riding style plus much more...The HKT Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you.The entire back catalogue can be found on our website and, don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything. Enjoy, thanks for listening!