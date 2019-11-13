Podcast: Is Aerodynamics Important? With McLaren F1's Deputy Head of Aerodynamics, Tony Salter

Nov 13, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Riley Seebeck

Words Chris Hall : Photo Riley Seebeck


Is aerodynamics important when riding a mountain bike? This week on the Downtime Podcast I sit down with rider and Deputy Head of Aerodynamics for McLaren F1, Tony Salter, to find out. We chat a bit about Tony’s background in riding and engineering. We cover the fundamentals of aerodynamics to help give you a better understanding of how it works and then chat about what could be done to improve our aerodynamics as riders, and what benefits that might provide. Give it a listen in the player above.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/aerodynamics/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts


4 Comments

  • 1 3
 You should make a distinction between aerodynamics and drag.
Aerodynamics is important for planes, high performance automobiles, rockets etc where the shape of the object acts as a integral and important part (downforce, lift, vortices...) whereas drag and reducing it is the primary factor for slow speed low performance vehicle such as bicycle.
  • 2 1
 But drag is simply the rearward component of the total aero forces at any one time.
  • 1 0
 one word-skinsuit
  • 1 1
 I stopped listening at 'Pineapple Pizza'

