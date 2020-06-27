Podcast: Jack Moir Talks About His Move To Enduro, His Past Injuries, Tough Seasons and More

Jun 27, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Boris Beyer

Words Chris Hall : Photo Boris Beyer

This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m joined by Jack Moir. Jack has had some super tough times, but he’s also shown that he’s more than capable of mixing it up at the very top of the sport. We chat about his career so far, including multiple collarbone breaks, developing the 29er with Intense that he went on to take to 2nd place at Fort William World Cup, the challenges of changing from the Intense team to… well… the new Intense team, and his recent move to Enduro World Series where he’ll be riding for Canyon Factory Racing. There’s also some surf chat thrown in for good measure, so hit play below and give this episode a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/jack-moir/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast or YouTube.

