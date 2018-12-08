INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Jed Mildon Talks Nitro Circus, Quadruple Backflips & Finding Peace

Dec 8, 2018
by HKT Products Ltd  

Episode #062 of The HKT Podcast features Nitro Circus World Tour athlete Jed Mildon. Jed shot to fame back in 2011 when he landed the World's first triple backflip on a BMX bike. He then followed it up four years later with another World's first, the quadruple backflip. On this episode we chat about how he first started his riding career, overcoming fear, being part of the Nitro crew along with some tricks and tips on how he's managed to keep his mind and body intact over the years.


You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!

Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

Must Read This Week
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
71614 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
61270 views
Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29
51139 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
50423 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
49295 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29
49279 views
Win Leatt's DBX 4.0 Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
42294 views
Video: Steve Peat & Nico Vouilloz Have 'Unfinished Business'
39610 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021336
Mobile Version of Website