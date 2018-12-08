Podcast: Jed Mildon Talks Nitro Circus, Quadruple Backflips & Finding Peace

Episodeof The HKT Podcast features Nitro Circus World Tour athlete Jed Mildon. Jed shot to fame back in 2011 when he landed the World's first triple backflip on a BMX bike. He then followed it up four years later with another World's first, the quadruple backflip. On this episode we chat about how he first started his riding career, overcoming fear, being part of the Nitro crew along with some tricks and tips on how he's managed to keep his mind and body intact over the years.You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.