Podcast: Jesse Melamed on Off-Season Testing, Injury, Bike Set-Up, Mullet Bikes & More

Apr 3, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Margus Riga

Words Chris Hall : Photo Margus Riga

Want to find out more about one of the fastest enduro riders on the planet? Then the latest episode of the Downtime Podcast with Jesse Melamed is the one for you. Jesse has shown incredible pace on the world stage, but hasn’t yet been able to put it all together for a full season to show just what he’s capable of. We sat down ahead of the (now delayed) 2020 season for a catch up on the last couple of seasons of racing, his offseason testing, injury, bike set up, mullet bikes and plenty more. Hit play below and give it a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/jesse-melamded-2020/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

 Cheers for sharing @pinkbike I hope everyone enjoys listening!

