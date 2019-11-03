Podcast: Joe Breeden on Leaving Football for Bikes, Racing Snowshoe on a Borrowed Bike and More

Nov 3, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Moonhead Media

Words Chris Hall : Photo Moonhead Media


This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m chatting to Joe Breeden. Joe is one of the UK’s top up and coming talents, with a bright future in the sport. Join us for a chat about his move from football to mountain biking, the step up from UK to World Cup level, and from junior to elite. We also cover his horrible injury from a couple of years back, being the first place qualifier at Val Di Sole, racing Snowshoe on a borrowed bike, and much more. This young man has got a wise head on his shoulders, and there is plenty to learn from his approach… so give this episode a listen in the player above.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/joe-breeden/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts


Must Read This Week
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
66666 views
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
65726 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
52882 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
47806 views
Inside Commencal: 20 Years After Starting From Zero
40333 views
The Crash That Punctured Johny Salido's Spleen & Took Him Out of Rampage
38286 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
36827 views
Now THAT was a Bike: John Kirkcaldie's 2006 Turner DHR
36576 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Who leaves a potential football contract on the table for a world cup paycheck is the real question here
  • 2 3
 And the Americans be like-"they play football in the UK?"
  • 2 3
 American here. Can confirm.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014283
Mobile Version of Website