Podcast: Joe Breeden on Leaving Football for Bikes, Racing Snowshoe on a Borrowed Bike and More

Words Chris Hall : Photo Moonhead Media
This week on the Downtime Podcast, I’m chatting to Joe Breeden. Joe is one of the UK’s top up and coming talents, with a bright future in the sport. Join us for a chat about his move from football to mountain biking, the step up from UK to World Cup level, and from junior to elite. We also cover his horrible injury from a couple of years back, being the first place qualifier at Val Di Sole, racing Snowshoe on a borrowed bike, and much more. This young man has got a wise head on his shoulders, and there is plenty to learn from his approach… so give this episode a listen in the player above.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/joe-breeden/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
