Podcast: Joe Smith on a Tough 2019 Season, Flat Pedals, Arm Pump and More

This week on the Downtime Podcast I’m joined by Joe Smith. In 2019, Joe had what he himself describes as a tough season, and that leaves him in the tricky position of not currently having a spot on a team for 2020. This episode goes to show how tough it can be to make a living out of this sport, and how much pressure the riders are under to perform. We cover Joe’s career so far, including his love for flat pedals, his struggles with arm pump, having team mates like Sam Hill and Sam Blenkinsop, and plenty more. So hit play, sit back and enjoy this chat with Joe Smith.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/joe-smith/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

