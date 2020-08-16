Podcast: John Waddell Discusses his Recovery from Being in a Coma for 26 Days

Aug 16, 2020
by Beyond The Tape  
InForTheCount

When I was getting into the sport as an early teen I would often see John Wadell's name in all the big magazines.

As one of the pioneers in the sport, he has seen everything from racing Downhill on a bike with V-Brakes to racing 24-hour events on a bike 10 times safer. The story behind the transition from fast-paced risky downhill to 24-hour races is even crazier than the transition itself. In 2003 John had a huge crash resulting in massive brain trauma and John being in a coma for 26 days. We chat about his rehab and his unbelievable calm attitude towards the recovery.



As always huge shout out to NSDynamics for keeping the podcast going and keeping my bike's suspension running better than ever. Huck The World has also come on board as an official sponsor and now and is offering 10% off to all our listeners using the discount code beyondthetape10. Also FSR media for producing the best quality audio, this podcast would be nothing without him.

Posted In:
Podcasts


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I remember when he crashed. We all thought that if he came through , he would probably be a coach. Nobody ever thought that he would just go on to be a badass and do 24 hour races. Definitely one of the huge Inspirations to me.
  • 4 0
 26 aint dead! I'll see myself out...
  • 1 0
 One of nicest dudes out there.
  • 1 0
 I saw the crash in person, still haunts me to this day.

Post a Comment



