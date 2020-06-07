Podcast: Kathy Sessler Talks About Running the Syndicate, Being a Stunt Woman & Her Race Career

Words Chris Hall : Photo Sven Martin
Kathy Sessler is the team manager for one of the most popular teams in the world, the Santa Cruz Syndicate. She’s been into bikes since way before mountain biking began, and has a rich history with the sport and some great stories to tell. We talk about her early days as a 13 year old bicycle motocross race promotor. We chat about her race career, her time working as a stunt woman, and what it’s been like to run the Syndicate over the years, working with riders like Nathan Rennie, Steve Peat, Josh Bryceland, Greg Minnaar, and more recently Loris and Luca. We even find out about the Syndicate’s new no drinking rule! It’s always inspiring to chat to someone who’s dedicated their whole life to the sport, and Kathy was no exception, so hit play below and give it a listen.
