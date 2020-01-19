Podcast: Katy Winton Talks About Her Challenging 2019 Season

Jan 19, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Matt DeLorme

Words Chris Hall : Photo Matt DeLorme

This week on the Downtime Podcast, Katy Winton is back! It’s always fun having Katy on the show, and this time was no different. After a tough season with some serious concussion issues, Katy is back and ready for 2020. We chat about her 2019 season, injuries, riding Trans Provence with her dad, vlogging and plenty more. So hit play below and give it a listen.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/katy-winton-2020/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Interviews Podcasts Katy Winton Downtime Podcast


Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
104683 views
First Ride: 2020 Propain Tyee
65403 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
53331 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known European Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46198 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
45531 views
Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29
43099 views
Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body
42573 views
Reed Boggs Joins Yeti Cycles
40252 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Thanks for sharing Pinkbike. Enjoy listening everyone!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007243
Mobile Version of Website