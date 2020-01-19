Podcast: Katy Winton Talks About Her Challenging 2019 Season

Words Chris Hall : Photo Matt DeLorme
This week on the Downtime Podcast, Katy Winton is back! It’s always fun having Katy on the show, and this time was no different. After a tough season with some serious concussion issues, Katy is back and ready for 2020. We chat about her 2019 season, injuries, riding Trans Provence with her dad, vlogging and plenty more. So hit play below and give it a listen.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/katy-winton-2020/
