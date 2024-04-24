Podcast: Lael Wilcox Aims to Circumnavigate the Planet in Just 110 Days

When I won the Trans Am race in 2016, which is a historic route across America, for the final three nights I slept a total of six hours. I was riding for 22 hours and I was sunburnt and blistering. I had a crack down my lip and at one point I got a flat tyre. I’ve even done a couple of rides where I cycled for 48 hours straight.



There are moments when the darkness comes back, but I am able to tell myself that I just need to keep doing my best. Everything hurts, but I know that in an hour I’ll probably feel better or maybe not. But I always know that I will come out the other side and I keep plugging away until I feel better and can go faster. — Lael Wilcox