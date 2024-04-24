Podcast: Lael Wilcox Aims to Circumnavigate the Planet in Just 110 Days

Watch a video version of the podcast on Red Bull TV here.
American ultra-endurance bike rider Lael Wilcox revealed to Eliot Jackson and Rob Warner on Red Bull's Just Ride podcast that the next big challenge she's taking on is to break the world record for riding around the world.
Lael holds the women’s course record for the Tour Divide, covering the 4,418km course in 16 days, 20 hours and 17 minutes; has the fastest known time on the 1,330km Arizona Trail; claimed first place in the 6,800km Trans Am race; and even won the 563km Unbound XL race in 2021 after riding her bike 965km just to reach the start line.
|When I won the Trans Am race in 2016, which is a historic route across America, for the final three nights I slept a total of six hours. I was riding for 22 hours and I was sunburnt and blistering. I had a crack down my lip and at one point I got a flat tyre. I’ve even done a couple of rides where I cycled for 48 hours straight.
There are moments when the darkness comes back, but I am able to tell myself that I just need to keep doing my best. Everything hurts, but I know that in an hour I’ll probably feel better or maybe not. But I always know that I will come out the other side and I keep plugging away until I feel better and can go faster.—Lael Wilcox
On May 26, the 37-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska will begin the biggest challenge of her career when she sets off from Chicago, USA, with the aim of smashing the women’s world record for cycling around the globe. To get a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and eclipse Jenny Graham's record, she'll need to cover the 29,600km in less than 124 days and 11 hours. No flat bars this time around. Lael Wilcox plans to ride around the world on this Specialized Roubaix.
She's planning on riding the 29,000+ kilometres (18,020 miles) without a support team, but is planning on sharing her route and hopes that riders around the world will come out and join her for a mile or two.
|For me, it’s like a party on a bike and I hope people can come and ride with me along the way. I’m not doing this to be alone, I want to see these places and meet people. I’ll publish my route and I have an open invite for people to come and ride next to me and have a conversation.—Lael Wilcox