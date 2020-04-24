Podcast: Laurie Greenland Talks About His Journey To That First Elite World Cup Win

Apr 24, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Trail Creatives Red Bull Content Pool

Words Chris Hall : Photo Trail Creatives / Red Bull Content Pool

Laurie Greenland might surprise you. He has always been one of the most exciting riders to watch, and the 2019 season saw him take his first World Cup elite win at Val Di Sole, but behind his laid-back persona is a super focussed, driven and hard-working athlete. Recently we sat down to chat about his childhood, and his racing career so far. We find out more about the big changes that Laurie made to his riding style and setup in 2019, along with what else he’s been working on heading into the 2020 season. We also compare that winning Val Di Sole run to his 2016 World Champs silver medal run at the same venue. Laurie is a rider who always looks like he’s having a lot of fun, but as you’ll find out, he’s not shy of putting in the hard work to get to where he wants to be. So scroll down and hit play to listen to this episode with Laurie Greenland.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/laurie-greenland/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast or on YouTube.

Posted In:
Podcasts Laurie Greenland


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Thanks for sharing @pinkbike. Hopefully everyone enjoys this chat with Laurie!

