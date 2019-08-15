Podcast: Lenzerheide Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
Lenzerheide put on a show for us this year, with multiple track changes and mixed conditions making it a challenging race. The Lenzerheide of old, renowned for being a ‘bike park’ track, was changed to become a rider favourite. We were treated to another awesome race with Marine and Amaury making a charge towards the overall titles and putting Tracey and Loic under increasing pressure. Hit play to listen to my chat with Eliot and Neko and find out more about what went on.
