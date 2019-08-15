Podcast: Lenzerheide Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Aug 15, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes


Lenzerheide put on a show for us this year, with multiple track changes and mixed conditions making it a challenging race. The Lenzerheide of old, renowned for being a ‘bike park’ track, was changed to become a rider favourite. We were treated to another awesome race with Marine and Amaury making a charge towards the overall titles and putting Tracey and Loic under increasing pressure. Hit play to listen to my chat with Eliot and Neko and find out more about what went on.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/lenzerheide-2019/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark

Posted In:
Interviews Eliot Jackson Neko Mulally DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH Downtime Podcast


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
118246 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
94494 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
88783 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
72698 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
66511 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
58976 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
54156 views
First Look: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Made for Dry, Loose Conditions
51351 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Thanks for sharing as ever @pinkbike. What a race that was... but who's going to win World Champs??

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016531
Mobile Version of Website