Podcast: Leogang Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson & Neko Mulally

Jun 12, 2022
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes

The third round of the 2022 Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup took place this weekend in Leogang. The racing was insane, and I’m joined by Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally to chat all about it. We’ll find out about the track, the conditions and discuss some of the incredible performances. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/leogang-2022/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

