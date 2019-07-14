Podcast: Les Gets Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

Jul 13, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes


What a weekend it was here in Les Gets. It certainly didn’t disappoint, the crowds were insane, the riders all turned it up to 11, and we had another awesome race. The French riders continued their domination of the 2019 season, but there were a few different faces in some of the top positions of the men’s and women’s races too. So it’s time to sit down with Neko Mulally and Eliot Jackson to find out more about what went on.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/lesgets2019 and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Regions in Article
Les Gets

Posted In:
Stories Podcasts Eliot Jackson Neko Mulally Reader Stories


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
91387 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
89303 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
60739 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
59579 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
59118 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
52886 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
50950 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
48234 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033767
Mobile Version of Website