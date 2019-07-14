Podcast: Les Gets Post-Race Chat with Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
What a weekend it was here in Les Gets. It certainly didn’t disappoint, the crowds were insane, the riders all turned it up to 11, and we had another awesome race. The French riders continued their domination of the 2019 season, but there were a few different faces in some of the top positions of the men’s and women’s races too. So it’s time to sit down with Neko Mulally and Eliot Jackson to find out more about what went on.
