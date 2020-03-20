Podcast: Lewis Buchanan Talks About Building His Own Programme, New Bikes & New Goals

Lewis Buchanan is a professional rider from the Tweed Valley, Scotland. Lewis turned professional at just 16 years of age and has ridden for some of the largest brands/teams in the world. For 2020 Lewis has been forced to change things up and has put together his own race program which includes riding for Vancouver Island-based Forbidden Bikes along with pulling in support from various other brands.
On this episode of the podcast, we talk about his transition from being a factory rider to having to build his own race program with the help of some supportive brands/people. Lewis also talks about some of the harsher realities of being a professional athlete, using his YouTube channel to document the journey, his goals for 2020 plus much more...
|I was pretty much left with nothing and, I've had to build an entire programme from scratch
Photo Cred: Innes Graham
Words: Davi Birks
