Podcast: Lewis Buchanan Talks About Building His Own Programme, New Bikes & New Goals

Mar 20, 2020
by The HKT Podcast  

Lewis Buchanan is a professional rider from the Tweed Valley, Scotland. Lewis turned professional at just 16 years of age and has ridden for some of the largest brands/teams in the world. For 2020 Lewis has been forced to change things up and has put together his own race program which includes riding for Vancouver Island-based Forbidden Bikes along with pulling in support from various other brands.

On this episode of the podcast, we talk about his transition from being a factory rider to having to build his own race program with the help of some supportive brands/people. Lewis also talks about some of the harsher realities of being a professional athlete, using his YouTube channel to document the journey, his goals for 2020 plus much more...

bigquotesI was pretty much left with nothing and, I've had to build an entire programme from scratch

Photo Cred: Innes Graham
Words: Davi Birks

