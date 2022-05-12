Podcast: Loic Bruni Talks Mental Strength, Epic Battles & Nearly Joining the Syndicate

May 12, 2022
by George Thompson  
Loic Bruni seen at UCI DH World Cup in Lourdes France on March 27 2022

Joining George, Jack and Emilie on this episode of the podcast is the one and only #Superbruni! We chat about everything from his incredible mental strength to his epic World Cup overall battles with Amaury in 2019 and Loris and Thibaut in 2021; his chances of becoming the GOAT to how he nearly joined the Syndicate. It’s an epic 90 mins that will set you up perfectly for the Fort William World Cup…


https://pod.co/making-up-the-numbers/loc-bruni or search "Making Up The Numbers" on Spotify / any podcast app.

Loic Bruni performs at UCI DH World Cup in Lourdes France on March 26 2022

All photos: Red Bull Content Pool

Posted In:
Podcasts Loic Bruni


