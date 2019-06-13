INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Loic Bruni on The Winning Recipe

Jun 13, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Sebastian Schieck

Words Chris Hall: Photo Sebastian Schieck


This week on the Downtime Podcast, we are joined by three times world champion, Loic Bruni. Loic is a rider who’s shown many times what he’s capable of and is always a threat for the win. Up to now, however, consistency has been his main challenge. In this conversation, we talk about how Loic has approached perfecting his winning recipe and piecing together what it takes for him to be at the top week after week. Sit back and listen to the thoughts of one of the fastest riders on the planet, as he takes on the challenge of the 2019 season.

