Podcast: Louise Ferguson Talks About Her Incredible Hardline Tasmania Run

Words Chris Hall - Photos Dan Griffiths/Moonhead Media
Today, we’re diving into the adrenaline-fuelled world of Red Bull Hardline with none other than the fearless Louise Ferguson. Strap in as we explore Lou’s electrifying performance in Tasmania, where she pushed the boundaries of possibility and left an indelible mark on the mountain bike landscape. From saying no to her first Hardline invite, to being one of the first two women on the planet to complete a top to bottom Hardline race run, join us as we unravel the exhilarating tale of Louise Ferguson’s unforgettable ride at one of the most legendary events in the mountain biking calendar. Stay tuned for insights, stories, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the mind of a true Hardline contender. So, it’s time to sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Louise Ferguson.Listen Here
