Podcast: Louise Ferguson Talks About Her Incredible Hardline Tasmania Run

Mar 5, 2024
by Downtime Podcast  

Words Chris Hall - Photos Dan Griffiths/Moonhead Media

Today, we’re diving into the adrenaline-fuelled world of Red Bull Hardline with none other than the fearless Louise Ferguson. Strap in as we explore Lou’s electrifying performance in Tasmania, where she pushed the boundaries of possibility and left an indelible mark on the mountain bike landscape. From saying no to her first Hardline invite, to being one of the first two women on the planet to complete a top to bottom Hardline race run, join us as we unravel the exhilarating tale of Louise Ferguson’s unforgettable ride at one of the most legendary events in the mountain biking calendar. Stay tuned for insights, stories, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the mind of a true Hardline contender. So, it’s time to sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Louise Ferguson.

Listen Here

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/jlouise-ferguson-hardline/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Interviews Podcasts Louise Ferguson Hardline Hardline 2024 PBWMN


4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Thanks for sharing the episode, I hope everyone enjoys hearing from Lou on that incredible performance at Hardline!
  • 1 0
 Look forward to listening to this tonight with my family. Lou is an incredible role model for my 2 daughters.
  • 2 0
 Insane! what a shredder
  • 2 0
 Incredible eh @mariomtblt







