Podcast: Magnus Manson Talks About Battling Cancer & Injury on the Road to Remission

Sep 28, 2022
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Forrest Riesco

Words Chris Hall : Photo Forrest Riesco

Today I’m joined by Canadian rider, Magnus Manson. Magnus has had an incredible riding career so far, taking a silver medal at Junior World Champs in Val di Sole, the Canadian national title in 2018 and a top 20 in elite World Champs in Lenzerheide. The last few years have been rough for Magnus. He suffered a huge injury in 2020 which took a huge amount of drive and focus to recover from. Not long after getting back on the bike, Magnus was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. Magnus recently found out that he was in remission and we sat down to hear his incredible story. I was blown away by Magnus’ resilience and determination and I hope everyone finds some inspiration in this episode. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Magnus Manson.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/magnus-manson/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

Posted In:
Podcasts Magnus Manson Downtime Podcast


