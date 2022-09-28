Podcast: Magnus Manson Talks About Battling Cancer & Injury on the Road to Remission

Words Chris Hall : Photo Forrest Riesco
Today I’m joined by Canadian rider, Magnus Manson. Magnus has had an incredible riding career so far, taking a silver medal at Junior World Champs in Val di Sole, the Canadian national title in 2018 and a top 20 in elite World Champs in Lenzerheide. The last few years have been rough for Magnus. He suffered a huge injury in 2020 which took a huge amount of drive and focus to recover from. Not long after getting back on the bike, Magnus was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. Magnus recently found out that he was in remission and we sat down to hear his incredible story. I was blown away by Magnus’ resilience and determination and I hope everyone finds some inspiration in this episode. So sit back, hit play and listen to this episode with Magnus Manson.
