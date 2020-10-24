Podcast: Maribor Post-Race Chat With Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes
This weekend the World Cup rolled into Maribor for the first ever double-header race weekend. So, I’m joined by Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally to chat all things Maribor. We find out first hand what it was like to be racing a double-header. We chat about the impact of the weather conditions, tyre choice and that triple! Hit play below and go behind the scenes from the 2020 Maribor World Cup.
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/maribor-2020/
and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast
