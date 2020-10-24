Podcast: Maribor Post-Race Chat With Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally

Oct 24, 2020
by Downtime Podcast  
Nathan Hughes

Words Chris Hall : Photo Nathan Hughes

This weekend the World Cup rolled into Maribor for the first ever double-header race weekend. So, I’m joined by Eliot Jackson and Neko Mulally to chat all things Maribor. We find out first hand what it was like to be racing a double-header. We chat about the impact of the weather conditions, tyre choice and that triple! Hit play below and go behind the scenes from the 2020 Maribor World Cup.


You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website www.downtimepodcast.com/maribor-2020/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast.

Posted In:
Podcasts Eliot Jackson Neko Mulally Maribor World Cup Dh 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
89001 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
76436 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
53848 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
51233 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
47468 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
43653 views
9 Bikes That Have Won Red Bull Rampage
39474 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
37637 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007890
Mobile Version of Website