Podcast: Maribor Post-Race Chat with Neko Mulally & Eliot Jackson

May 8, 2019
by Downtime Podcast  
Photo - Isac Paddock

Words Chris Hall / Photo Isac Paddock


Maribor is a classic World Cup venue, absent from the circuit for 9 years, but this weekend we returned and boy did it deliver! A popular race with riders and fans alike, Maribor 2019 was definitely one to watch. We catch up with Neko Mulally and Eliot Jackson to find out more about what went on during the weekend. There’s some analysis of the track, why the times were so close, rider reactions and much more… hit play and give it a listen.

