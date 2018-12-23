INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Matt Jones Talks Slopestyle, Becoming A Red Bull Athlete, Mammoth Filming Projects & More

Dec 23, 2018
by HKT Products Ltd  

Episode #064 of The HKT Podcast features professional slopestyle rider Matt Jones. During this episode we discuss Matt's humble beginnings digging in his local woods with brother Jono, going on to then race 4X and culminating in becoming a Diamond FMB Tour competitor.

Matt also explains the crazy story of how he became a Red Bull athlete, the reason his vlog is so important, and tells some behind the scenes stories from his epic 'Frames Of Mind' edit, plus much more...

Matt's career began digging in the local woods and racing 4X. He's now one of the top slopestyle athletes in the World

bigquotesIt worked out at a months worth of work for every minute of footage


You can simply click the link at the top of the page to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!

Read the full #ProjectChainge story here.

MENTIONS: @HookitProducts


