Podcast: Matt Jones Talks Slopestyle, Becoming A Red Bull Athlete, Mammoth Filming Projects & More

Matt's career began digging in the local woods and racing 4X. He's now one of the top slopestyle athletes in the World

It worked out at a months worth of work for every minute of footage

Episodeof The HKT Podcast features professional slopestyle rider Matt Jones. During this episode we discuss Matt's humble beginnings digging in his local woods with brother Jono, going on to then race 4X and culminating in becoming a Diamond FMB Tour competitor.Matt also explains the crazy story of how he became a Red Bull athlete, the reason his vlog is so important, and tells some behind the scenes stories from his epic 'Frames Of Mind' edit, plus much more...