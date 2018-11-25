INTERVIEWS

Podcast: Matt Macduff Talks Life-Altering Injuries & Life-Changing Practices

Nov 25, 2018
by HKT Products Ltd  

On this episode of The HKT Podcast we are joined by professional freeride mountain bike rider Matt Macduff. In 2016 Matt sustained a terrible fall attempting to make his way around the 'Loop Of Doom' and, on this episode we discuss the effects that day had on his mind/body. We also chat about the practises he uses to stay mindful, living with Brett Rheeder and Matt explains why the footage from that day has never been released.

bigquotesThe reason I rode with no brakes is because I couldn't afford to buy brakes!

The journey in-between these two photos is an interesting one

You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!

Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
108273 views
Video: Missy Giove - The Champion Mountain Biker Turned Drug Smuggler
89698 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
53979 views
Video: Teaser for Jordie Lunn's Rough AF 3
53962 views
Online Deals - Black Friday 2018
44729 views
YT Introduces New Limited Edition Top-Spec Alloy Capra
43599 views
Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0
40953 views
Over $30,000 Worth of Prizes to be Won as Pinkbike's Share the Ride Gears Up for the Holidays
36353 views

7 Comments

  • + 5
 Can’t wait to listen, shuttle those kids to bed ASAP! The footage must be too gnarly for public consumption, just a guess having not listened yet. Growing old with injuries suck, coming from one mere mortal to another. Dashed my good shoulder in a crash 14 months after doing in my back in a crash. At 41 w/ 2 young kids there’s a lot of regret about the casual destruction of my body. In reality, it was not until kids that I ever needed to be healthy and functional. Now, Im quickly coming to the realization that I cannot crash — a lifetime of injury is catching up and I’m just too fragile now. Matt McD is legend and I’m happy he’s still around to tell the tale.
  • + 2
 I hear you. I'm the same age and have had several injuries requiring surgery. Thankfully none are limiting me much physically at this point. Mentally is another story. After my last one it took 2-3 years to get right in the head. This year I was finally able to tackle bigger jumps than I had ever done. I still don't want to crash, so I try to pay more attention to that little b@tch in my head. If I'm not feeling it I'll save it for another day. It is becoming more frequent that I'm feeling it though.

*Subscribed and downloading podcast now, kids will be in bed in 15...
  • + 2
 Can someone listen to that podcast for me and grab me a quick snippet on why that footage aint been released yet. Would appreciate.
  • + 2
 So has the video been.. Oh.
  • - 1
 has the video of him attempting the loop been released yet?
  • + 11
 “...and Matt explains why the footage from that day has never been released” (Directly above in the article text, 2018 ). Had to do some digging for that one.
  • + 1
 You'd want to see it? Not me.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024801
Mobile Version of Website