Podcast: Matt Macduff Talks Life-Altering Injuries & Life-Changing Practices

The reason I rode with no brakes is because I couldn't afford to buy brakes!

On this episode of The HKT Podcast we are joined by professional freeride mountain bike rider Matt Macduff. In 2016 Matt sustained a terrible fall attempting to make his way around the 'Loop Of Doom' and, on this episode we discuss the effects that day had on his mind/body. We also chat about the practises he uses to stay mindful, living with Brett Rheeder and Matt explains why the footage from that day has never been released.